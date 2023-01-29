DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,305 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QCR were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $533,140 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Trading Up 2.4 %

QCR stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

