DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after buying an additional 1,431,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,142,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after buying an additional 1,046,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

