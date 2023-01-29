Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 214,782 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $83.40.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,888,603 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

