International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.39 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

