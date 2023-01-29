SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.40

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.40 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.86). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.89), with a volume of 10,421 shares changing hands.

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.30.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.