Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $0.96. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 17,098,215 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 633,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

