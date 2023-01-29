The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,768 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,777,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.85 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

