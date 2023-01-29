The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

BLDR opened at $77.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

