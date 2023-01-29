The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

