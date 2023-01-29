The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Life Storage worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Life Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.