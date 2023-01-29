Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

Insider Transactions

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

