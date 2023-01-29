Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.
Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group
In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
