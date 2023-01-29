Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after buying an additional 639,877 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

