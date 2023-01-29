The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 492,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,091,000 after buying an additional 783,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $480,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

