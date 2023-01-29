The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 180.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 45.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

MongoDB Trading Up 7.6 %

MDB opened at $224.01 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

