The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $24,447,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.21 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

