The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,355 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Trading Up 5.2 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

