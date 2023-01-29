The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 126 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average of $219.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTY. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

