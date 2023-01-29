AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $88.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.