The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

