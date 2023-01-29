The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060,937 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 48,808 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

