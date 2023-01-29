The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE stock opened at $350.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $361.67.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

