The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of V.F. worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $38,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

