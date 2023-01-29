The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.91. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

