The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PKG opened at $138.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

