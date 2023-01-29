Barclays PLC Sells 7,698 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.