The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 185,210 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HR opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

