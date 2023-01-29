The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.71% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 472,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 164,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPB opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $485.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

MPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

