Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $19.87 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

