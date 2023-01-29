Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,106 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 161,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,764,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 156,324 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

