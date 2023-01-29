Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,384 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zai Lab worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Zai Lab by 9.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

