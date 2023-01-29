Barclays PLC Sells 63,234 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,234 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $781.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

