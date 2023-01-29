Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $12.65 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

