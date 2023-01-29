Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of LTC Properties worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.04 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

