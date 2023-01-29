Barclays PLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 256.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beam Therapeutics worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $45.30 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,621. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.