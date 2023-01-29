Barclays PLC Buys 55,491 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,681 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

