Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IIVIP opened at $194.92 on Friday. Coherent Corp. has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73.

Coherent Announces Dividend

Coherent Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

