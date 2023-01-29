Barclays PLC Purchases 2,918 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

