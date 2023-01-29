ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

ASX stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.