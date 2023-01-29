DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $307,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

