Barclays PLC Sells 124,052 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

