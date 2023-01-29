Barclays PLC Sells 27,090 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BeiGene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $259.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

