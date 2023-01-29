Barclays PLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

