Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lucid Group by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $755,000.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The company had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

