Barclays PLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 333.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

