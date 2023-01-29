Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,054 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,071.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.