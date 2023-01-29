Barclays PLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,678 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

