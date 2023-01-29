Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Confluent worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

