Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN opened at $8.34 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $891.55 million, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.