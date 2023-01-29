Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,702 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYHG stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

