Barclays PLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,058 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 520,926 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of InMode worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in InMode by 3.2% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297,579 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

INMD opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $54.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.